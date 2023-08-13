The Interchangeability of 64k and 128k ROM Chips

When comparing a 64k ROM in a 28-pin DIP package to a 128k ROM in a 32-pin DIP package, the differences may seem obvious in terms of size and pin count. However, it turns out that these chips have more in common than expected, making them largely interchangeable with a little modification.

One individual, Anders Nielsen, decided to use a Flash ROM called SST39SF010, which comes in a 32-pin DIP package, as a replacement for the W27C512, an EEPROM in a 28-pin DIP package. Despite the additional pins on the Flash ROM, Anders discovered through data sheets that due to JEDEC standards, the pinouts for these two chips are nearly identical. The main distinctions are the positioning of Vcc and the presence of a 16th address bus line on the Flash ROM.

To make the 32-pin Flash chip work in a 28-pin socket, Anders was willing to sacrifice the upper half of its capacity. The modifications involved connecting pin 32 to pin 30 on the Flash chip to ensure Vcc was in the correct position. Additionally, a few pull-up resistors were added to facilitate write-enable and A16. While these changes were relatively simple, Anders faced challenges due to the Flash ROM’s heavily oxidized pins, resulting in cold solder joints and intermittent issues during testing. To overcome the problem of overhanging pins not fitting on all boards, a socket was added to create vertical clearance.

This clever hack allows for easier utilization of alternative chips for different applications. Anders has implemented these modified chips in projects such as a 6502 in an Arduino footprint and the restoration of an old XT motherboard.

Overall, this hack demonstrates the interchangeability of similar ROM chips with slight modifications, expanding their potential uses in various electronic projects.