Study Reveals Varied Perspectives of Different Age Groups on Digital Transformation Preparedness Among Singapore Workers

A recent study conducted by Reeracoen, a leading human resource services provider in Singapore, in collaboration with Rakuten Insight Global, has shed light on the attitudes of Singaporean workers towards digital transformation and the support provided by their companies. The study aimed to understand how workers’ perspectives on digital transformation have evolved and evaluate the adequacy of company support in the context of accelerated global digitalisation efforts.

The survey, titled “Perceptions of Digitalisation in the New Normal World,” gathered insights from 308 participants from three different age groups. The results revealed several key findings that provide valuable insights into Singaporean workers’ perceptions of digitalisation.

One significant finding was the gap in understanding among individuals across all age groups when it comes to digitalisation. The survey indicated that less than half of the respondents were familiar with the term, with Gen Y respondents showing the highest levels of unfamiliarity. This highlights the need for increased awareness and education around digitalisation in the workforce.

However, despite the gap in understanding, the majority of respondents believed that their companies were prepared for digitalisation, with over 55% sharing this sentiment. Gen Z, often considered digital natives, exhibited the highest confidence in their companies’ readiness at 63%. Additionally, more than half of the respondents felt supported by their companies to upskill. However, a significant portion of participants across all demographics believed that Singaporean companies could do more to help and embrace digitalisation.

When it comes to preferred initiatives for upskilling, external training and time off work to upgrade were popular choices. Interestingly, Gen X and Baby Boomers showed a preference for time off work, while other age groups leaned towards external training. This highlights the importance of tailoring upskilling initiatives to meet the diverse needs of different generations.

Opinions on which department should helm digitalisation efforts were divided across generations. However, there was a leaning towards a dedicated department for digitalisation, with Gen Z showing a preference for IT leadership and a government role. This finding suggests that a collaborative approach involving both the government and IT departments may be necessary to drive successful digital transformation.

The study also explored the familiarity of respondents with upskilling platforms. SkillsFuture emerged as the most recognized platform, familiar to over 73% of respondents across all age groups. Workforce Singapore also garnered significant recognition. However, there were variations in preferences among different age groups, with Gen X and Baby Boomers favoring platforms like Udemy and Microsoft Learn, while Gen Y and Gen Z preferred platforms like Grab and Microsoft Learn.

Overall, this study provides comprehensive insights into Singaporean workers’ evolving perceptions of digitalisation. By understanding the perspectives of different generations, businesses can create a cohesive working environment that adapts to the changing landscape of technology. It is crucial for companies to invest in upskilling initiatives and foster a culture of continuous learning to remain relevant in the digital age.

Source: Reeracoen Singapore and Rakuten Insight Global

