Studio Movie Grill on 86th Street Closes after 10 Years

Studio Movie Grill on 86th Street, known for its full service in-theater food ordering experience and bar, has announced its closure. The company had been operating on the north side of Indianapolis for the past ten years.

The decision to close the location was made after efforts were made by the SMG team to renew the lease and reposition the establishment for future reinvestment. Unfortunately, an amicable solution to keep SMG on 86th Street could not be reached.

CEO Ted Croft expressed the difficulty in closing a location but emphasized the need to act swiftly. He also expressed gratitude to the community and the team members who supported the brand throughout the challenges faced by the industry in recent years.

SMG College Park, which opened in October 2013, featured thirteen screens, spacious auditoriums, and a contemporary bar and lounge area. The theater was known for its first-run movies, American Grill menu, and full-service bar. It received recognition in various publications, including being listed as one of “The Best Dine-In Movie Theaters In Every State” by Mashed.

The establishment quickly became beloved by the local community due to its outreach and inreach efforts. It also offered a monthly Special Needs Screening Program, catering to families with neurodivergent children, which was free for all families with special needs.

SMG plans to assist all team members affected by the closure and will offer refunds for all pre-purchased movie tickets for upcoming showtimes. Team members can contact SMG Human Resources at [email protected] for additional support, while guests can reach out to Guest Services at [email protected] for further assistance.