Unique Northside Theater Closes after Nearly Ten Years

Studio Movie Grill, a distinctive theater located on 86th Street and Michigan Road in Indianapolis, made the announcement on Wednesday that it would be closing its doors. This decision comes just before the theater’s ten-year anniversary. In a press release issued on Thursday, Studio Movie Grill explained that the closure was the result of their attempts to renew the lease and find new opportunities for reinvestment in the location.

Studio Movie Grill CEO Ted Croft expressed the difficulty of closing a location but emphasized the necessity of taking swift action when an amicable solution for Studio Movie Grill to remain at the site could not be reached. Croft expressed gratitude to the community and team members who have supported the brand during the challenges faced by the industry in recent years.

As part of the closure, Studio Movie Grill has committed to providing refunds for all pre-purchased movie tickets for upcoming shows. Furthermore, additional support and resources will be offered to the affected team members.

The theater was known for providing a unique experience, combining first-run movies with a full-service dining option. With the closure of the Indianapolis location, the nearest Studio Movie Grill for residents of Indiana will be the theater in Wheaton, Ill.