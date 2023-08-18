Studio Movie Grill Closes Indianapolis Location Due to Leasing Issue

Studio Movie Grill has permanently closed its Indianapolis location due to a leasing issue. The Dallas, Texas-based company announced the closure of its College Park Plaza Shopping Center venue after 10 years of operation on W. 86th St. This location was known for its combination of first-run movies and in-theater dining. It had even made Mashed’s list of “The Best Dine-In Movie Theaters In Every State.”

The facility, named SMG College Park, first opened its doors in October 2013. It featured 13 screens, spacious auditoriums, and a contemporary bar and lounge area. Additionally, it hosted a monthly screening program designed for children with special needs and their families.

The decision to close the location was made after the SMG team made significant efforts to renew the lease and reposition the venue for future reinvestment. However, an amicable solution could not be reached, leading to the closure effective August 16, 2023.

SMG CEO Ted Croft expressed the difficulty of closing a location but emphasized the need for swift action when a resolution couldn’t be reached. The company plans to support the affected team members and will proactively refund all pre-purchased movie tickets for upcoming showtimes. Guests can reach out to [email protected] for further assistance.

The closure of Studio Movie Grill in Indianapolis is a loss for the local community. However, moviegoers can still enjoy the unique experience of in-theater dining and watching first-run movies at other locations across the country.