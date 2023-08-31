Apple Studio Display vs Samsung ViewFinity S9: A Comparison

Just over a year and a half since Apple launched its Studio Display, Samsung has released a direct competitor with its ViewFinity S9 5K monitor. With many of the same features as the Studio Display, plus some additional ones, the ViewFinity S9 offers an interesting alternative. In this article, we will compare the two monitors to see how they stack up against each other.

The Apple Studio Display, priced at $1,599 and running up to $2,299 depending on upgrades, offers a range of features at a more affordable price compared to the LG UltraFine. The Samsung ViewFinity S9, priced the same as the Studio Display, includes several features that Apple charges extra for. With a $300 price difference, both monitors provide better bang for your buck compared to the LG UltraFine.

These three monitors feature 27-inch LCD panels with 5120 x 2880 5K resolutions. The Studio Display and the ViewFinity S9 have up to 600 nits brightness, while the LG UltraFine sits just below at 500 nits. In terms of connectivity, all three displays feature Thunderbolt ports for single-cable connectivity with additional USB-C ports for peripherals. However, the Studio Display stands out with its USB-C ports offering up to 10 Gbps speed using USB 3.1 Gen 2.

When it comes to the built-in webcam, the Studio Display features Apple’s 12 MP ultra-wide camera, offering the Center Stage feature for video calls with a 122-degree field of view. On the other hand, the ViewFinity S9 includes a 4K SlimFit camera. In terms of speakers, the Studio Display boasts a 6-speaker system with Spatial Audio, while the Samsung and LG monitors feature dual 5W speakers.

In terms of design, both the Studio Display and the ViewFinity S9 offer sleek styling. While the Studio Display uses aluminum for the entire build, the ViewFinity S9 opts for a metal stand with a silver-colored plastic back panel. The Studio Display also offers a height-adjustable stand at an additional cost of $400.

Samsung’s ViewFinity S9 does not feature all of the same reference modes as Apple’s Pro Display XDR, but it includes support for various modes such as DCI-P3, sRGB, BT.709, and more. Apple’s Studio Display supports nine out of the eleven reference modes available on the Pro Display XDR.

In conclusion, the Samsung ViewFinity S9 offers some features that are included at an additional cost with Apple’s Studio Display. However, Apple’s monitor provides a sturdier build quality and a wider range of reference modes. Ultimately, the choice between the two will depend on individual preferences and needs.

Sources: The Verge