Students Celebrate ISRO’s Space Missions with Flash Mob

Students at a Gurugram school in India recently organized a flash mob in a mall to celebrate the success of two recent space missions by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The clip of their performance was shared by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on social media, who praised the students for their enthusiasm and creativity.

The Gurugram school students performed their flash mob to the popular Bollywood song “India Waale” from the movie “Happy New Year.” As they danced, they were cheered on by mall visitors, creating a joyful atmosphere. The students also took the opportunity to congratulate ISRO and express their gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in transforming India.

The video clip also included the voice of senior ISRO scientist N Valarmathi, who recently passed away. Valarmathi’s voice was recorded during the countdown to a mission launch, making her final countdown for the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission particularly poignant.

The flash mob performance by the students not only showcased their talent but also exemplified the pride and excitement surrounding India’s achievements in space exploration. It serves as a reminder of the nation’s commitment to advancing scientific research and technological progress.

Definitions:

– Flash mob: An organized, spontaneous gathering of people who perform a coordinated action, often a dance, in a public space.

– ISRO: The Indian Space Research Organisation, the space agency of the Government of India responsible for the country’s space program.

– Bollywood: The Hindi film industry based in Mumbai, India.