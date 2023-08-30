Stronghold Digital Mining Faces Backlash Over Burning Tires for Bitcoin Mining

Environmental groups are expressing outrage over Stronghold Digital Mining’s decision to burn tires as fuel for its bitcoin mining data center in Nesquehoning, Pennsylvania. The Clean Air Council has called on state regulators to deny the company’s permitting request, citing concerns about the environmental impact of burning tires.

Stronghold Digital Mining claims that the environmental groups have painted an inaccurate picture and that they already have a temporary permit from the state’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to use tire-derived fuel. The company argues that several years of testing have shown no adverse effects from burning this fuel.

However, the burning of tires can have serious environmental consequences. Uncontrolled tire fires release hazardous materials, including gases, heavy metals, and oil. When burned, tires also produce emissions containing pollutants such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), benzene, styrene, phenols, and butadiene, which are known to have carcinogenic properties.

Stronghold Digital Mining claims that its operations are different from random tire fires. They use circulating fluidized bed combustors (CFBs) to burn waste coal and tire scraps at their Panther Creek site. The company collects waste coal with the help of the DEP and converts it into energy to mine bitcoin.

While the EPA does support the use of tire-derived fuel as an alternative to fossil fuels, it is better to recover energy from tires rather than landfill them. The EPA memo from 2005 states that tire fires in landfills pose significant risks. The DEP’s general permit allows for the use of tires as fuel in boilers or other combustion units.

Despite conflicting viewpoints, it is clear that the use of tire-derived fuel for bitcoin mining raises valid concerns about its environmental impact. Stronghold Digital Mining’s application for a permanent permit is now under scrutiny, and the decision will have implications for the future of sustainable and responsible mining practices.

Sources:

– StateImpact Pennsylvania (NPR Member Stations)

– Clean Air Council

– Earthjustice

– Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)

– US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

– Science.gov