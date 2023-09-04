Can Apple Overtake Samsung as the Top Smartphone Seller in 2023?

According to recent research from Trendforce, Apple has a shot at overtaking Samsung as the top smartphone seller for the first time in 2023. Samsung has always dominated the market due to its wide range of smartphone models, but Apple’s consistent performance during the economic downturn has positioned it as a serious competitor.

Samsung has focused on higher-priced smartphones in recent years, which have helped them weather the global downturn. However, this shift in strategy has opened up an opportunity for Apple to close the gap between them. Trendforce reports that Apple and Samsung are neck-and-neck in terms of annual production projections, making it possible for Apple to take the lead if the new iPhone 15 series outperforms market expectations.

While Apple’s success largely depends on the performance of the iPhone 15, it is worth noting that Apple has consistently fared better than its rivals during the economic downturn. Android manufacturers have seen significant declines in sales, while Apple has managed to maintain market share and experience smaller declines in sales.

Apple is set to announce its new iPhone 15 range on September 12, 2023. Rumors suggest that some models may see substantial price increases compared to the previous iPhone 14 range.

Sources:

– Trendforce research