Street Fighter 6 Tournament Gets Awkward Due to NSFW Mod

During a recent Corner2Corner tournament on Twitch, a Street Fighter 6 match took an unexpected turn when one of the players forgot to disable their naked Chun-Li mod. This led to confusion among the commentators and a quick cutaway.

The match started off with intensity before it was abruptly cut away to a comment about the “interesting Chun-Li costume.” The commentators reminded viewers that Street Fighter 6 is an 18-plus game.

A clip of the incident was shared on Twitter by Nicholas DeDrio, showcasing the moment the mod was unintentionally enabled.

It is unclear whether any action will be taken against the Corner2Corner Twitch channel for the incident. However, it is worth noting that Twitch guidelines prohibit the broadcasting or uploading of content that contains real nudity, regardless of intent.

Twitch’s guidelines state that even incomplete censoring methods like pixelization or blurring do not exempt content from violating the policy.

The consequence for this slip-up is unknown at the moment. It could range from content removal to a warning or account suspension.

