Character Breakdown in Street Fighter 6 at Evo 2023

The largest Street Fighter tournament ever took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, with over 7,000 players from across the globe competing. In the top 24 for SF6, Chun-Li and Ken were the most popular picks, with Ken having multiple players in the top 6. Other characters like Dee Jay, Guile, Luke, and JP also had strong representation. Nine fighters were not chosen as main picks in the top 24, including Juri.

In the top 64, JPs had a significant presence, with 12 of them being in the top 1% of contestants at Evo. Ken was not far behind. Almost all characters appeared at least once in this stage of the bracket.

Moving on to the top 256, Ken emerged as the most popular character, followed by JP and Luke. All 19 characters in SF6 were played during this portion of the bracket, with every character except Ryu having at least five players representing them.

It is interesting to note that secondary or side character choices were made by some players, with Cammy, Manon, Dee Jay, and Blanka being the most popular secondary choices.

Overall, this tournament showcased a diverse range of characters and strategies. It is a testament to the popularity and competitive nature of Street Fighter 6.