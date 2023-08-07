Street Fighter 6 Collaborates with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Street Fighter 6 is currently gaining popularity among gaming enthusiasts. Similarly, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is also creating a buzz, particularly with the release of a new animated film in theaters. Capitalizing on this, Capcom has introduced an exciting collaboration between the two franchises.

Starting tomorrow, August 8th, players can don TMNT-themed costumes, cosmetic items, and emotes in Street Fighter 6, allowing them to transform their avatars into Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo. The collaboration also includes TMNT stamps and titles, along with wallpapers for the camera mode. Moreover, even the Battle Hub has been adorned with Turtles banners, signs, and trailers to enhance the overall experience.

The collaboration trailer showcases the fun and silliness one would expect from the merging of these beloved franchises. You can watch the trailer below:

Street Fighter 6 had a significant presence at the recent EVO event, where a new fighter named A.K.I. was also unveiled. If you would like to learn more about Street Fighter 6, be sure to check out our review.