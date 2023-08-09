Capcom Faces Backlash Over Pricing of Street Fighter 6’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC

Capcom has recently faced criticism due to the high cost of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC in Street Fighter 6. Each DLC costume is priced at 750 Fighter Coins, or approximately $15. However, purchasing 750 Fighter Coins directly is not an option. Players are required to buy 610 for $12 and an additional 250 for $5. If players wish to acquire all four costumes (Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo), they would need a total of 3,000 Fighter Coins. The most cost-effective method to obtain this amount would be to spend $50 for 2,750 Fighter Coins and an extra $5 for 250 Fighter Coins.

It is worth noting that these Turtles costumes are purely cosmetic and do not introduce new playable characters. Instead, they serve as avatar costumes for use in the single-player World Tour mode, lobbies, and avatar battles. They are not available for use in standard competitive multiplayer.

The pricing of the Turtles DLC has sparked controversy within the Street Fighter 6 community. Some players argue that the cost of the four DLC costumes almost matches the price of the entire game itself. Comparisons have been made to other games, such as Injustice 2 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, where similar content was offered for free or at lower prices.

Despite the backlash, Street Fighter 6 has generally been well-received by both players and critics. It has already sold 2 million copies, although Capcom aims to sell more than 10 million. Some players have responded to Capcom’s pricing by creating Turtles-inspired avatars of their own within the game.

For more information on Street Fighter 6, you can watch the gameplay trailers featuring the new DLC characters Rashid and A.K.I.