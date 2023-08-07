Street Fighter 6 DLC Character A.K.I Receives Teaser Trailer and Confirmed 2023 Release Window

Street Fighter 6 DLC character A.K.I. has recently been showcased in a teaser trailer, while also receiving a re-confirmed release window for Autumn 2023 at EVO 2023. A.K.I., a newcomer to the Street Fighter universe, is described as a “maniacal poison aficionado” who eagerly anticipates inflicting harm on her opponents. The gameplay trailer displayed at EVO provides a glimpse into her playstyle, showcasing her use of poison techniques to attack and taunt her adversaries.

A.K.I is set to become the second downloadable character for Street Fighter 6, following the addition of Rashid. She will be available in different game modes such as World Tour, Battle Hub, and Fighting Ground. Rashid, on the other hand, will be available on July 24 as part of the Year 1 Character Pass, which also includes Ed and Akuma.

In addition to the teaser trailer, Capcom surprised fans by announcing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) crossover event coming to Street Fighter 6 on August 8. This collaboration will introduce TMNT-themed items, emotes, and costumes that transform characters into their favorite turtles.

EVO 2023 unveiled several exciting announcements for fighting game enthusiasts. This included details on Guilty Gear Strive’s Season 3, new characters joining Mortal Kombat 11 and Tekken 8, as well as the revelation of the first Fatal Fury game since 1999.

