Streaming TV Costs Now Higher Than Cable Packages

A new analysis reveals that the cost of streaming TV has surpassed that of cable packages. Streaming services such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, Disney+, and Hulu have all experienced price increases, resulting in the total cost of popular streaming TV services reaching $87 per month.

Streaming TV initially attracted customers with its promise of greater flexibility and lower costs. Many people abandoned their cable TV accounts in favor of streaming, taking advantage of smart TVs and devices like Apple TV. However, media executives recognized that the prices charged by streaming services were unsustainable, leading to a predicted “crash” where prices would rise or companies would face closure.

Over time, streaming prices steadily increased, and this day has now arrived. Just a year ago, a bundle of popular streaming services cost $73 per month, compared to $83 for an equivalent cable package. However, recent price hikes have pushed the cost to $87 per month, making streaming more expensive than cable.

Apple TV+ was one of the first services to increase its price, going from $4.99 to $6.99, a 40% hike, in October 2020. Disney+ followed suit in December, raising its price from $7.99 to $10.99 for the basic package. Last month, the price jumped to $13.99, resulting in a total increase of 75% in less than a year. Hulu also increased its pricing, with the ad-free tier rising from $14.99 to $17.99.

Other streaming services have made changes too. Warner Bros. raised HBO Max pricing from $15 to $16 in January, and Netflix removed the Netflix Basic tier from its lineup, more than doubling the effective cost for new or switching subscribers. Additionally, streaming companies like Netflix and Disney are cracking down on password-sharing, further increasing costs for some families.

The Financial Times explains that these price increases were inevitable as streaming companies were incurring heavy losses while trying to entice customers away from cable. As a result, media stocks have suffered a significant correction, with Warner Bros. and Disney seeing their stock values more than halved.

Streaming companies may point to cheaper ad-funded tiers, but part of the initial attraction was the absence of ad breaks. Furthermore, the Hollywood writers’ strike is causing a decline in new content, which may make it more difficult for streaming services to retain subscribers.

The report concludes by inviting readers to share their thoughts on the price increases and whether they are reconsidering their streaming packages.