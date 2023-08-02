How to Make Delicious Pancakes

Pancakes are a classic breakfast dish that is loved by people of all ages. Making delicious pancakes from scratch is easier than you might think. Follow these steps to create a stack of fluffy pancakes that will have everyone coming back for seconds.

Start by gathering your ingredients. You will need 1 cup of all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons of sugar, 1 teaspoon of baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda, 1/4 teaspoon of salt, 3/4 cup of buttermilk, 1/4 cup of milk, 1 egg, and 2 tablespoons of melted butter.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, milk, egg, and melted butter. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Be careful not to overmix; a few lumps are completely fine.

Now it’s time to heat up the pan. Preheat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat. You can test if the pan is hot enough by sprinkling a few drops of water onto the surface. If they sizzle and evaporate quickly, the pan is ready.

Use a 1/4 cup measuring cup to scoop the batter onto the hot pan. Cook the pancakes until bubbles start to form on the surface, then flip them over and cook for another minute or two until they are golden brown.

Remove the pancakes from the pan and place them on a plate. Repeat the process with the remaining batter, adding more melted butter to the pan as needed.

Serve the pancakes warm with your favorite toppings such as fresh fruit, maple syrup, or whipped cream. Get creative and try adding chocolate chips, nuts, or even bacon to the batter for a unique twist.

Now that you know the secrets to making delicious pancakes, you can impress your family and friends with your pancake-making skills. Enjoy a stack of fluffy and flavorful pancakes for breakfast or brunch anytime.