Stranded Deep Xbox Achievement Bug Fixed in Latest Patch

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 1, 2023
An update for Stranded Deep on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in July introduced a bug that allowed players to instantly unlock most of the Stranded Deep achievements. However, Beam Team Games has now rolled out a patch that fixes the bug. Unfortunately, one achievement still remains unobtainable, so players may not be able to complete the game at the moment.

The bug occurred when players joined co-op sessions with someone who had already unlocked all of the game’s achievements. This issue only affected the Xbox versions of Stranded Deep and not the PC version, which still requires an estimated completion time of 50 to 60 hours.

Beam Team Games released patch notes for the latest Stranded Deep update, confirming that the bug has been addressed. The notes state that the patch fixes the problem of the client (Player 2) unlocking the host’s achievements when joining a multiplayer game. However, there is no information about fixing the unobtainable “Gotta craft them all!” achievement.

Players who have already finished Stranded Deep may want to explore other games coming to Game Pass in the future.

