The Power of AI Models

Apple’s Control Center: What It Really Does

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 17, 2023
Apple’s Control Center, available on iPhones for the past decade, recently came under scrutiny at a hacker convention. Security researcher Jae Bochs demonstrated a $70 gadget at Def Con that sent custom alerts to iPhone users within range using Bluetooth LE services. These alerts requested users to connect their AppleID or share a password with a nearby Apple TV. It caused quite a commotion at the convention. The intention behind these alerts was not malicious, but rather a research project aimed at reminding users to turn off Bluetooth when not in use. Unfortunately, turning off Bluetooth or Wi-Fi from Control Center does not actually disable the services.

Control Center, accessed by swiping down from the top right corner of the iPhone, provides quick access to toggles for various settings, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, volume controls, and screen brightness. Toggling off Bluetooth or Wi-Fi from Control Center only disconnects connected devices, but the services themselves continue running in the background. To completely disable these services, users need to navigate to the iPhone’s Settings app. This requires additional time but is the only way to truly turn off Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

While Bochs’ experiment raised awareness about this issue, Apple explicitly states in a support document that Bluetooth and Wi-Fi should be disabled through the Settings app rather than Control Center. Most users may not realize this and assume that the toggles in Control Center fully disable the services.

There are two important reasons why users should turn off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when not in use. Firstly, it conserves battery life, as having these services enabled drains the battery slowly. Secondly, it reduces the risk of hacking. Although iPhone users are generally protected from malicious apps, enabling Bluetooth and Wi-Fi provides potential entry points for hackers. Public Wi-Fi networks pose inherent dangers, and with Wi-Fi enabled, the device automatically attempts to connect to nearby networks. Additionally, Bluetooth vulnerabilities can be exploited by hackers in their attacks.

While Control Center offers convenience, users who want to ensure that Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are fully disabled should take the time to access the Settings menu on their devices.

