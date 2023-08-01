Reed Jobs Starts Investment Firm for Cancer Treatments

Reed Jobs, the son of Steve Jobs, is launching an investment firm to focus on new cancer treatments. The 31-year-old has a personal connection to the disease, as his father died from complications of pancreatic cancer in 2011. Reed’s firm, called Yosemite, has raised $200 million from investors and institutions, including venture capitalist John Doerr, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, The Rockefeller University, and M.I.T. Yosemite is a spinoff from Emerson Collective, the organization founded by Reed’s mother, Laurene Powell Jobs, where he has served as managing director for health.

Reed Jobs had initially pursued a career in oncology, inspired by his father’s cancer diagnosis when he was 12. However, after his father’s passing, he found it difficult to continue in the field and switched to majoring in history. Afterward, he returned to the health industry and led Emerson’s healthcare division. Reed stated, “I had never ever wanted to be a venture capitalist. But I realized that when you’re actually incubating something and putting it together, you can make a tremendous difference in what assets are part of that, what direction it’s going to take, and what the scientific focus is going to be.”

Yosemite will have an interesting operating model, running both as a for-profit business and maintaining a donor-advised fund to make grants to scientists. This structure creates a virtuous cycle for innovation, where scientists receive grants with no strings attached and can potentially seek venture funding from Yosemite once they begin commercializing their research. An example of this is Tune Therapeutics, which started with an Emerson grant and later received investment from the organization.

Reed Jobs’ new venture comes at a time when cancer research and treatments are rapidly evolving. The focus on investing in cancer treatments reflects both his personal connection to the disease and the growing demand for innovative solutions in the healthcare industry.