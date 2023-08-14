Disfigure: A Smash Hit Free Game on Steam

Steam’s latest free game, Disfigure, released on July 27 by independent developer Cold Brew Entertainment, has been receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews. Despite the potential to offend fandoms easily, Disfigure has managed to set itself apart from other top-down shooters with its unique game mechanics.

The premise of Disfigure is simple – players must take down as many enemies as possible. While this format may sound familiar to those who have played Vampire Survivors, Disfigure offers a fresh take on the genre. Players have praised its interesting light concept, which adds an extra layer of challenge as they must constantly remain on guard.

One Reddit user, who initially claimed not to be a fan of Vampire Saviors types of games, expressed their admiration for Disfigure, stating, “I really like this game – the light concept is really interesting, you can become OP pretty quick, but it’s still challenging. So many things to like about this game.”

Aside from its unique gameplay, Disfigure has also garnered praise for its ongoing updates and bug fixes. The developers actively listen to the community, adding new features based on player feedback. This dedication to improvement has impressed many, leading some users to suggest that the game should not be free.

While Disfigure can be downloaded for free on Steam, players have the option to support the developers by purchasing the ‘DISFIGURE – DONATION’ package for £4.29. This option not only provides access to all downloadable content (DLC), but also helps to fund the indie publisher behind the game.

Overall, Disfigure has proven to be a hit among gamers, with its engaging gameplay and continuous updates. If you’re looking for a free top-down shooter with a twist, be sure to check out Disfigure, available now on Steam.