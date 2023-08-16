Valve Introduces 4K Support to Steam Remote Play Service

Valve has released a Steam Client Beta update that brings a highly anticipated feature to its Steam Remote Play service. Gamers can now enjoy 4K support, with a range of presets available to customize high-resolution settings for their preferred titles. Previously, playing games remotely in 4K required a lot of trial and error with settings, resulting in inconsistent performance. This update aims to address those issues and improve the overall experience.

The addition of 4K support now allows gamers to fully utilize high-end peripherals, such as 4K monitors, when engaging in remote streaming play. For those unfamiliar, Steam Remote Play is a convenient service that streams PC games from the user’s Steam library to various devices like phones, tablets, and laptops. Additionally, Steam Remote Play Together, a related service, enables online multiplayer functionality, enabling players who don’t own the game to join in competitive or co-op play.

Apart from 4K streaming, the update includes other noteworthy features. Users can now resize the settings window, and Valve has made the back button more reliable, particularly when making fine adjustments with 4K streams. The company has also addressed several bugs, such as the issue of folders not being recreated during game installation verification, and overlays freezing when file dialogs are displayed.

The update also brings minor bug fixes to Big Picture Mode, a user interface mode optimized for larger screens and controllers, and adds support for the Indonesian language. While the update is currently available for download as a beta version, users may prefer to wait for an official final release.

Overall, Valve’s Steam Client Beta update introduces 4K support to the Steam Remote Play service, addressing previous issues and providing a more optimized gaming experience for remote players.