Steam’s Remote Play Service Now Supports 4K Resolution

Steam’s Remote Play service, which allows users to stream games from one device to another, is set to support a 4K resolution. Previously limited to 1080p, this update is a welcome addition for those who own a 4K screen and enjoy streaming games. To access the new 4K option, users will need to download the beta version of the Steam client.

Remote Play allows users to run a game on a more powerful computer and stream it to another device or display. This means that users can enjoy their games from virtually anywhere as long as they have a compatible device and an internet connection. The new 4K option will be available for streaming to devices such as Nvidia’s Shield, computers running Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Apple TV.

In addition to the 4K update, the August 14 update to the Steam Client Beta includes fixes for Big Picture Mode. This mode allows users to have a console-like interface on their computers. The reliability of the back button has also been improved.

To access the new features and fixes, users will need to switch to the Steam Client Beta. This can be done by clicking on “Steam” in the app or going to “Preferences” on macOS. Under “Interface,” users will find “Client Beta Participation” and can choose “Steam Beta Update” from the dropdown menu. After restarting the app, users will be on the beta channel.

Steam has been making improvements to its client throughout the year, with a full facelift in June that introduced better navigation prompts and a cleaner interface. The addition of 4K support for Remote Play further enhances the streaming experience for users with 4K screens.