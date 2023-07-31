Grab a Free DLC for the Underrated Game Chorus

PC gamers can now get their hands on a completely free download for one of the most underrated games of 2021. Chorus, an indie sci-fi space sim, may have been overlooked amidst the plethora of big AAA releases this year, but it is definitely worth your attention.

Although the game is not currently available for free, it is currently on sale at a discounted price of 70 percent off, totaling just £10. This makes it an absolute steal for gamers looking for a captivating and visually stunning adventure.

In addition to the discounted game, there is also a free DLC pack currently available for Chorus. This DLC allows players to take control of Nara as she embarks on a mission to destroy the dark cult that created her. Unlock powerful weapons and mind-bending abilities in this space combat shooter. The DLC also includes the Forsaken, a sentient starfighter, and offers the opportunity to explore ancient temples, engage in zero-g combat, and even venture beyond reality itself.

For a limited time until 5 August, you can claim the Elder Armor Skin set for free. While this DLC is purely cosmetic and may not be the most exciting addition, it serves as a tempting incentive to check out one of the most overlooked games of 2021. So, don’t miss your chance to grab this free DLC and experience the captivating world of Chorus.