New Free-to-Play Games Available on Steam

Gaming can be an expensive hobby, especially with the rising prices of new releases. However, there are always hidden gems that won’t cost you a penny. Here are six new free-to-play games that you can currently find on Steam.

One of the most popular games on this list is Marvel SNAP. This trading card game won Best Mobile Game at last year’s Game Awards and has now made its way to Steam. Developed by Second Dinner Studios, Marvel SNAP allows you to collect your favorite heroes and villains and build a powerful team.

If you’re into action RPGs, Daisho: Survival of a Samurai might be for you. Created by Colossi Games, this game combines elements of survival and village building mechanics. Originally released on mobile, it is now available on Steam Early Access.

For fans of shooters, Road to Top G is an indie release that will have you fighting off waves of zombies and facing challenging bosses. Versus Vampire offers a multiplayer experience where players engage in a war between humans and vampires.

If you enjoy roguelites, you can try out the prologue of Summum Aeterna. This fast-paced roguelite is inspired by the Metroidvania Aeterna Noctis and allows you to create your own worlds in each new playthrough. Finally, Fight! Olyn Island is a multiplayer strategy game developed by Hoxi Games, offering a fresh take on auto chess.

These new free-to-play games on Steam provide a variety of genres to cater to different tastes. Whether you’re a fan of trading card games, action RPGs, shooters, or strategy games, there’s something here for everyone.

Sources:

Source Article: GAMINGbible