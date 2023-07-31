12 New Free PC Games for Gamers to Enjoy

PC gamers rejoice! This week, a dozen new free games are available exclusively for you. Whether they are all winners or not remains to be seen, but they are certainly worth checking out considering they won’t cost you a penny.

Here’s a glimpse of the 12 games that you can download and keep:

1. The Karters 2: Turbo Charged Prologue: This kart racer draws inspiration from popular titles like Crash Team Racing and Mario Kart.

2. Bingo Beavers: Build a mansion for beavers by playing bingo. This one may not be a winner for everyone.

3. Mean Beans: Engage in a battle royale as a bean shooting other beans. A quirky concept, to say the least.

4. Worldwide Battle Royale: Another battle royale game that promises realistic maps and characters, but it doesn’t quite deliver.

5. Astro Battlers TD: Strategy meets gorgeous visuals in this lane defense game with various upgrades and branching strategies.

6. I, Toaster: Embark on an action-packed journey as a toaster fighting against other robots.

7. Sefirot Shards: Dive into a deep collectible card RPG, perfect for enthusiasts of deck building games.

8. Unreal Strike: A moddable first-person shooter featuring dynamic maps to keep the action fresh.

9. Forklift Racer: Race your heart out in this self-explanatory game that involves maneuvering forklifts.

10. Land Above Sea Below Prologue: Immerse yourself in a stunning strategy game where you must build an island while keeping it above sea level.

11. Surface Runner: Experience a “narrative-driven platformer” with mixed reviews but potential for an intriguing storyline.

12. Gobbo’s Gambit: Step into a fantasy dungeon crawler that pays homage to the classic PS1 era.

So, there you have it. Enjoy these free games at your own discretion. Just remember, it’s not my fault if you become obsessed with Mean Beans and find it to be the greatest game ever created. Happy gaming!