Looking for some free games to try out? Well, you’ve come to the right place. As of August, there are currently nine new free games available on Steam that you can check out right now.

Let’s dive into the list and see what these games have to offer. First up, we have “Railroads And Catacombs: Prologue,” a roguelike dungeon crawler/deckbuilder with a cool aesthetic. It’s definitely worth giving it a try.

Next, there’s “Dream Ploy Will,” a fun-looking 1v1 strategy game that could be a good time with a friend. If you’re into platformers, “Space Expedition” offers a cute pixelated adventure through space.

Now, “Farming Fever” might not be the most exciting game on the list, as it appears to be a typical mobile game. If you’re craving a more engaging farming experience, perhaps stick with “Stardew Valley” instead.

For fans of retro-style platformers, “Death Slayer” is heavily inspired by classics like Metroid and Castlevania. It’s definitely a game worth checking out if you enjoy that genre.

“Sap: School Days” brings a sandbox simulation experience with its unique aesthetic. It’s a game that stands out visually and offers an interesting gameplay concept.

If you’re up for a surreal adventure, “Boots Quest DX” is a top-down game with a distinct art style and a quirky sense of humor. It’s bound to provide an interesting and enjoyable experience.

In “Run! Grandpa! Run!” you take on the role of a wheelchair-bound senior citizen navigating through a series of obstacle courses. It’s a unique and entertaining concept for a game.

Lastly, we have “Yu Crossing Animals,” which is essentially a spin on the popular game “Animal Crossing.” It offers a more mature twist to the gameplay, but be aware that it contains mature content.

There you have it, a selection of free games for you to enjoy. Take your pick and have fun exploring these new titles on Steam.