Valve Releases Major Update for Steam Client and Steam Deck

Valve has recently rolled out a significant update to the Steam client for desktop and the Steam Deck. The update brings several improvements and fixes, with some specifically designed for Linux systems, which will also benefit SteamOS on the Steam Deck.

One notable fix for the Steam Deck addresses an issue where the wrong FPS limit could be applied upon startup. Additionally, the update resolves problems related to controller input thread scheduling priority, file dialogs not appearing for systems without an active xdg-desktop-portal, rare crashes when processing shaders, and UI inconsistencies when switching between small and normal modes.

Other general changes include the addition of a timer feature to the overlay, enhanced library performance for users with large collections, fixes for confirmation dialogs not closing properly, and resolving an issue with Steam Guard codes. Moreover, the update addresses various issues with Windows scale factors, notifications for achievements, wallet balance display, and incorrect settings display for game notifications.

In terms of the library, the update introduces the ability to sort games by date added, along with an option to display Steam Deck compatibility information while not using a Steam Deck.

The Steam Overlay also receives some notable improvements, such as an in-game setting to enable or disable display scaling and adjustments to the behavior of the overlay tabbed browser.

The Steam Input feature now offers improved navigation in the configurator, the ability to copy and paste button/axis mappings, and better recognition of DualSense Wireless Controllers. Furthermore, the developer console now includes the option to display timestamps and fixes issues with command echo and clearing the console window.

On macOS, the update addresses various issues related to file chooser dialogs, window focus, dragging windows, and navigation menus.

Overall, the latest update from Valve brings numerous enhancements and fixes to the Steam client, making it a welcomed addition for both desktop users and those planning to use the Steam Deck.

(Source: GamingOnLinux.com)