Lenovo’s Legion Go: The New Contender in the Portable PC Gaming Market

Lenovo has entered the portable gaming market with its latest invention, the Legion Go portable PC. With similarities to Valve’s Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally, the Legion Go aims to capture the attention of gamers worldwide. In this article, we’ll compare the Legion Go to the Steam Deck and explore its unique features and capabilities.

When it comes to pricing, the Steam Deck has the upper hand. With three versions available, starting at $400, the Steam Deck offers more affordable options compared to Lenovo’s Legion Go, which is priced at $700 minimum. However, compared to the Ayaneo 2S priced at $1,300, the Legion Go is relatively affordable.

In terms of design, the Legion Go is larger and heavier than the Steam Deck, weighing 1.88 pounds with the controllers attached. However, it offers a unique feature inspired by the Nintendo Switch – detachable controllers. One of these controllers can serve as a makeshift mouse, providing an innovative solution for FPS games. The Legion Go also boasts an 8.8-inch QHD+ IPS display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, surpassing the Steam Deck’s 7-inch IPS screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.

When examining the specifications, both the Steam Deck and Legion Go utilize AMD processors and graphics. However, the Legion Go’s AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip allows for greater performance potential. Additionally, the Legion Go offers higher memory speed and greater storage options compared to the Steam Deck.

In conclusion, the Lenovo Legion Go is a strong contender in the portable PC gaming market. Although it comes at a higher price point, it offers unique features such as detachable controllers and a high-resolution display. Gamers looking for a powerful and versatile portable PC gaming experience should consider the Legion Go as a viable option.

