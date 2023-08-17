Try Before You Buy: Steam’s Next Fest Announced for October

Gaming has become an expensive hobby, with increasing prices for games, especially with each new console generation. As a result, trying out games before purchasing them has become more important than ever. While game demos have fallen out of fashion, Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and Nintendo have realized their significance.

This year, we have witnessed the release of several games in questionable states. The Last of Us Part I’s PC port had performance issues, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor crashed frequently or experienced framerate drops. Given the high cost of games, it is reasonable to expect them to work properly.

Game demos provide an opportunity to test out a game before investing money, making them valuable for savvy shoppers. Steam’s Next Fest, scheduled for October, is an event worth adding to your calendar.

Steam has announced that the upcoming Next Fest will take place from October 9 to 16. This multi-day celebration of upcoming games offers access to “hundreds of demos.” Additionally, developers will host livestreams to provide more information about featured releases. Although the full lineup of games has not been announced, the event is expected to feature a diverse range of titles.

The previous edition of Next Fest, held in June, showcased demos of games such as Lies of P, Viewfinder, Warhaven, Sea of Stars, Jusant, and Little Kitty, Big City. Many of these games were also featured in Summer Game Fest showcases, raising anticipation for recognizable titles in the upcoming Next Fest.

The event will start at 10 AM PT on October 9, and attendees can visit the event’s homepage to set a reminder. With only one week to explore all the demos, time is of the essence. Don’t let this opportunity go to waste.