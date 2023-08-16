Six New Free Games Available for Download on Steam in August

In August, Steam has once again offered its users a selection of games that can be downloaded completely free of charge. This month, gamers have already been gifted with 16 titles, and now there are six more to add to the collection.

One of the new games is Robin Hood, a base-building RPG that allows players to assume the role of the popular fairytale hero. As Robin Hood, players can protect the innocent, evade evil, explore the picturesque Sherwood Forest, build their own camp, and hunt for supplies, which can be crafted into useful items.

Overwatch 2 is another new addition, despite the controversy surrounding the game and Blizzard Entertainment. While the latest PvE mode may have disappointed the community, the PvP modes still offer an enjoyable experience. Whether playing with friends or alone, Overwatch 2 is definitely worth a try for fans of FPS games.

For racing enthusiasts, Engine Evolution 2023 is a straightforward racing MMO that provides an opportunity to race against others in multiplayer races or enjoy solo gameplay. Players can take control of various cars and bikes as they compete for victory.

Monster Tiles TD, a roguelike tower defense game, offers exciting battles against monsters with its charming art style. Last-Hit Defense is another tower defense game available for free, where players must eliminate monsters using different powers and abilities.

Lastly, Tales of Yore is an MMORPG that brings players back to the nostalgia of retro gaming. With classic art style, a plethora of quests, and countless monsters to defeat, this game is perfect for those seeking a traditional gaming experience.

These six free games are available for download on Steam this month. If none of them pique your interest, rest assured that more games will be offered in the future. So, keep an eye out for upcoming releases on Steam.