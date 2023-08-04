Free Video Game Goodies Up for Grab This Weekend

If you’re in the mood for some free video game goodies, you’re in luck, but time is of the essence! This weekend offers a selection of games that promise excitement and entertainment.

First up on the list is WWE 2K23, the latest grappling game from 2K Games. Available on PC, this game offers action-packed gameplay and even allows you to take advantage of community mods for added fun. In our review, we described WWE 2K23 as a must-buy for fans of wrestling video games.

Next is Minion Masters, a free-to-play strategy RPG. This game combines elements of card games and tower defense, offering fast-paced online multiplayer battles that require innovative strategy. Moreover, you can claim a free DLC pack called ‘Vanguard’ that includes various bonuses and unlocks.

Last but not least is PlateUp, a cooking game where you can cook and serve dishes, design and decorate your own restaurants, and expand your culinary empire. With roguelite progression, this game offers a unique blend of classic cooking action and strategic gameplay.

Remember, these freebies are only available for a limited time, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to claim them this weekend.