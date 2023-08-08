CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Massive Discount on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
Massive Discount on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip

The 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by Apple’s M1 chip is currently available at a significant discount of $750, along with a three-year AppleCare bundle. The deal, offered by B&H Photo, brings the price down to $1,399.

The discount applies to the Space Gray color option and includes a configuration with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Despite being launched in late 2020, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is still a powerful and compact option for users.

Featuring a 13.3-inch Retina display with a brightness rating of 500 nits, the MacBook Pro delivers a high-quality visual experience. It is equipped with the M1 chip, which includes an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU, providing substantial processing power. With 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, users can expect ample memory and storage capacity.

Weighing just 3 pounds, the MacBook Pro is lightweight and portable. Its battery has a remarkable lifespan of up to 20 hours on a single charge, making it convenient for use on-the-go without the need for constant charging.

In terms of connectivity options, the 13-inch MacBook Pro features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.

With this discounted offer, the 13-inch MacBook Pro becomes an even more attractive choice for those seeking a powerful and compact Mac. Take advantage of this deal to own a high-performance laptop at a reduced price.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage for the latest updates and information.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Pokémon Presents: August 2023 Announcements

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple Testing M3 Chip Variants for New Macs, Potential Release in October

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

WhatsApp Introduces Screen Sharing for Video Calls

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

The Rise of Fantasy Sports Global: How Technology is Shaping the Future of Online Gaming

Aug 8, 2023 0 Comments
AI

Portneuf Regional Medical Center Implements Virtual Nurse Technology for Improved Patient Care

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Pokémon Presents: August 2023 Announcements

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Science

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments