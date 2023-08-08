Massive Discount on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Chip

The 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by Apple’s M1 chip is currently available at a significant discount of $750, along with a three-year AppleCare bundle. The deal, offered by B&H Photo, brings the price down to $1,399.

The discount applies to the Space Gray color option and includes a configuration with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Despite being launched in late 2020, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is still a powerful and compact option for users.

Featuring a 13.3-inch Retina display with a brightness rating of 500 nits, the MacBook Pro delivers a high-quality visual experience. It is equipped with the M1 chip, which includes an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU, providing substantial processing power. With 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, users can expect ample memory and storage capacity.

Weighing just 3 pounds, the MacBook Pro is lightweight and portable. Its battery has a remarkable lifespan of up to 20 hours on a single charge, making it convenient for use on-the-go without the need for constant charging.

In terms of connectivity options, the 13-inch MacBook Pro features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.

With this discounted offer, the 13-inch MacBook Pro becomes an even more attractive choice for those seeking a powerful and compact Mac. Take advantage of this deal to own a high-performance laptop at a reduced price.

