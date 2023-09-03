Starfield Player Credits Game for Saving Their Life in Apartment Fire

A Starfield player recently shared an incredible story on the game’s subreddit about how playing the sci-fi game actually saved their life. The player, u/Tidyckilla, revealed that they were awake playing Starfield when their apartment complex caught fire. They believe that if they hadn’t been up playing the game at that time, they and their wife might have died to smoke inhalation.

According to the post, the player had been eagerly awaiting the release of Starfield and had preordered the premium edition. On the night of August 31st, they decided to stay up as late as possible to fully immerse themselves in the game’s new universe. Little did they know that this decision would end up being a matter of life and death.

At around 2:26 in the morning, the player heard an explosion from their downstairs neighbor’s apartment. They quickly paused the game and went to investigate, only to find flames rising up the stairwell to their own apartment. Thanks to the fact that they were already awake, they were able to wake up their wife and escape the fire with minor burns. It was later discovered that the fire was caused by a neighbor smoking near oxygen tanks.

The player expressed their gratitude to Starfield for saving their family’s life and thanked the game’s creator, referencing Todd Howard with the phrase “PRAISE GODD HOWARD.” This heartwarming story has received a lot of attention on the subreddit, with many commenters praising the game and giving the player permission to stay up late gaming for the rest of their life.

In another related news, Bethesda included a touching tribute to a fan who had passed away before the release of Starfield. This fan, Alex Hay, had expressed his anticipation for the game on the subreddit, but sadly succumbed to lung cancer shortly after. In honor of him, Bethesda included a note from Alex in the game for all players to discover.

