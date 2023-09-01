Indian States Urged to Attract Investors in Electronics Manufacturing

Summary:

Indian states have been encouraged to attract more investors in the electronic sector to capitalize on the interest shown by tech giants Apple and Samsung to manufacture in India. Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Director General of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, emphasized the need to prioritize efforts and resources in attracting investors in electronics and white goods industries. Sarangi noted the potential for exponential growth in exports of electronic products and highlighted that high-tech and high-end manufacturers like Samsung and Apple have already established manufacturing bases in the country. His comments come at a time when global companies, including Apple and Tesla, are exploring alternative investment destinations to reduce reliance on China. Despite a decline in overall exports in July, India’s electronic goods exports increased by 37.6% in the first four months of this fiscal year, driven by government policies that encourage greater investment in electronics and mobile manufacturing.

In line with the Union government’s focus on promoting domestic manufacturing, the decision to restrict the import of laptops, tablets, personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers, and servers has been cited. Sarangi’s remarks highlight the immense potential for growth and investment in the electronic sector in India. The country’s market for laptops and mobile phones presents significant opportunities for both domestic consumption and exports. The presence of manufacturing bases established by companies like Apple and Samsung further strengthens India’s ability to attract investors in the electronic manufacturing industry.

Apple’s plans to scale up its domestic component manufacturing in India have been under discussion with top finance ministry officials. The company already assembles iPhones in India through contract manufacturers Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron, which are approved under the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. This indicates Apple’s commitment towards expanding its manufacturing capabilities and supply chain in India.

It is essential for Indian states to leverage the interest shown by global tech companies and create an investor-friendly environment by offering incentives, infrastructure support, skilled labor, and ease of doing business. By attracting more investors in electronics manufacturing, India can strengthen its position as a leading global hub for the production of high-quality electronic goods, boosting exports and generating employment opportunities.

