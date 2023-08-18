Starlink Satellites: Bringing Internet Access to Remote Locations

If you looked up at the sky in East Tennessee on Thursday night, you may have noticed a line of lights moving in coordination. Don’t worry, it’s not an alien invasion – you were witnessing the Starlink satellite train.

Developed by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX, Starlink is a group of satellites aimed at providing internet access in remote areas. Over the past five years, thousands of satellites have been launched by Starlink, connecting more than one million locations worldwide with high-speed internet.

These satellites orbit approximately 340 miles above the Earth, making them visible to the naked eye on a clear night. Late last year, SpaceX received approval from the Federal Communications Commission to deploy 7,500 Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit.

While these satellites have proven beneficial in bridging the digital divide, they have also sparked reports of UFO sightings. The bright lights emitted by the satellites can sometimes disrupt astronomical research, raising concerns among astronomers.

Various websites and apps unrelated to SpaceX have emerged, allowing users to track the movement of the Starlink satellites and predict upcoming sightings. Although these tools are not entirely accurate, they can help in identifying potential viewing opportunities.

So, if you happen to see a string of lights moving across the sky, you can now rest assured that it’s not an otherworldly occurrence. It’s just Starlink satellites doing their job of bringing internet connectivity to remote corners of the globe.