Starfield’s Xbox Exclusive Status Will Result in a Better Product, Says Todd Howard

In a recent interview with the BBC, Todd Howard, the director of Starfield, discussed the benefits of the game being an Xbox console exclusive. According to Howard, focusing on fewer platforms allows the development team to deliver a better product.

“When you’re making something exclusive, then the more you can focus,” Howard explained. “You know this is the hardware or the thing people are playing on, so the ability to focus on that always yields a better product.”

While Starfield was originally planned to be available on PlayStation 5, its exclusivity to Xbox consoles is a result of Bethesda’s acquisition by Microsoft. However, the game is still accessible on PC and other platforms through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Howard emphasized that accessibility is important, but being with Xbox provides ease of access. He also mentioned the benefit of brand association, citing Nintendo’s Zelda franchise and its connection to the Nintendo Switch.

Pete Hines, Bethesda’s publishing boss, also shared similar sentiments in June, stating that focusing on fewer platforms was a significant advantage for the development team. Hines believed that if Starfield was being released on more platforms, it would have taken longer and cost more.

VGC’s review of Starfield describes it as “the ultimate Bethesda game,” combining the beloved elements of Fallout and Skyrim in an expansive galactic setting.

Overall, Starfield’s Xbox exclusive status allows the development team to concentrate their efforts, resulting in a better product. The game’s availability on PC and through Xbox Cloud Gaming ensures accessibility for players on various platforms.

Source: Video Games Chronicle, Bethesda Softworks, Todd Howard, Xbox Game Studios, PlayStation 5, PC, Project xCloud, Nintendo Switch, Pete Hines