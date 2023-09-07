CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Starfield Game Director Todd Howard Discusses Benefits of Xbox Exclusivity

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Starfield Game Director Todd Howard Discusses Benefits of Xbox Exclusivity

In a recent interview with the BBC, Todd Howard, the game director of Starfield, shared his thoughts on the game’s Xbox exclusivity and how it has contributed to its overall quality. Despite the initial concern over the locked 30fps on Xbox Series X|S consoles, Howard believes that focusing solely on one platform has allowed the development team to create a better product.

According to Howard, having a single hardware platform to work with has made it easier for the team to focus their efforts and deliver an optimized experience. He compared it to how the association of certain games with specific brands can be advantageous, citing the example of Zelda and the Nintendo Switch. This association can enhance the overall perception and accessibility of a game.

Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios’ first new IP in over 25 years, continues the studio’s tradition of creating expansive worlds. Howard emphasized the importance of providing players with choices and keeping them engaged even when they are not actively playing. He believes that a game’s ability to keep players thinking about it and eagerly anticipating their next session is a testament to its quality.

While Starfield has received high praise since its launch, there are still other exciting games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, such as Payday 3. So, if you find yourself needing a break from exploring the vastness of space, be sure to check out the other offerings available on the platform.

Sources:
– BBC
– Bethesda Game Studios

Definitions:
– Xbox exclusivity: Refers to a game or content being available only on Xbox platforms and not on other gaming platforms.
– IP: Abbreviation for Intellectual Property, refers to a unique creation or concept that is protected by copyright or trademark laws.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

The New Battery and Device Care Feature in One UI Watch 5 for Galaxy Smartwatches

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Players Pretend Starfield is Available on PlayStation 5, Despite Exclusivity

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Introducing the Wings Platinum Smartwatch: Specs, Features, and More

Sep 7, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the Healthcare Industry

Sep 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

The New Battery and Device Care Feature in One UI Watch 5 for Galaxy Smartwatches

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Players Pretend Starfield is Available on PlayStation 5, Despite Exclusivity

Sep 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Household Amenities and Big Tech: A Privacy Concern

Sep 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments