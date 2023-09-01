Should You Wait for New Game+ to Explore Starfield’s Side Content?

In the highly anticipated game Starfield, there is a New Game+ option that adds new content and features. For players aiming for 100% completion, it is recommended to wait until New Game+ before fully engaging with the game’s side content.

In New Game+, none of the quest progress or equipment from the original game will transfer over, except for your level, skills, and some special abilities gained during the main story. Therefore, it is beneficial to spend time in your original playthrough to obtain as many unique abilities as possible before starting New Game+. The experience and skill points earned along the way will be preserved.

However, it is important to note that the specifics of how and why the game changes in New Game+ are not revealed to avoid spoilers. Players who want to maximize their Starfield experience may choose to rush to New Game+ to access the full slate of content available.

When starting New Game+, any items in your possession will not carry over, but your unique abilities, skill points, and invested skills will transfer. Relationships with characters from the previous playthrough will be reset, and it will not be possible to return to the original save unless a backup was kept.

In conclusion, for players seeking a comprehensive experience in Starfield, waiting for New Game+ before exploring the side content is advisable. By doing so, they can fully enjoy the additional content and carry over important progress from the main story.

Sources:

– Starfield review by Alex, source article.