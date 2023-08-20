Bethesda’s Head of Publishing Responds to Criticism of Starfield’s Start Screen

Bethesda’s Head of Publishing, Pete Hines, has responded to criticism from Mark Kern, a designer for World of Warcraft, regarding the start screen of Bethesda’s upcoming game, Starfield. Kern had suggested that the start screen indicated either rushed development or a lack of care from the development team.

Hines defended the design choice, stating that the start screen was intentionally designed by the team and has been a feature of their menu for years. He emphasized that having differing opinions is acceptable, but questioning the “care” of the developers based on personal preferences is unprofessional.

Kern retaliated with a snide comment about Fallout 76 and Redfall, two other Bethesda games. However, Hines did not engage further in the argument.

While details about Starfield remain tightly guarded, it has been announced that the game recently reached its gold status, signifying completion. Players who have pre-ordered the game or have access to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service can now preload Starfield on Xbox Series X|S and PC (except for Steam users, who will have to wait until August 30).

However, players should be prepared for the substantial file size of Starfield. The Standard Edition will occupy approximately 100.19GB on Xbox Series X|S, while the Premium Edition will require 117.07GB of space. PC and Steam users will have to allocate a staggering 139.84GB for the game.

For dedicated fans looking to enhance their Starfield experience, Bethesda has released a Starfield Xbox Wireless Controller and a Starfield Xbox Wireless Headset, both of which can be purchased ahead of the game’s launch.

Overall, Bethesda remains focused on delivering an exciting and immersive gaming experience with Starfield, disregarding the recent criticism and prioritizing the vision of their development team.