Why Sandwiches and Other Food Items Are Useless in Starfield

Starfield, Bethesda’s latest open-world RPG, has been highly anticipated by players. However, one aspect of the game that has been a disappointment for many is the lack of usefulness of sandwiches and other food items. Despite their appealing appearance, most food items in Starfield only heal a few points of health when consumed, which is not very helpful considering the starting HP of the character. In contrast, med packs in the game heal for a much higher percentage of health, making them far more useful.

While some food and drink items in Starfield provide small buffs, such as extra damage or persuasion abilities, many of them do not offer any bonuses and end up cluttering the inventory. Some players have argued that the realism of the game justifies the limited effectiveness of food items. However, it’s worth noting that the ability to heal wounds by sleeping for an hour or consuming multiple sandwiches in one session is not realistic either.

Although there are perks that increase the health gained from food items, their impact is still minimal due to the low healing properties of items like fruit and sandwiches. Players have reported that even with maxed-out food bonuses, using med packs is still more effective for healing combat wounds.

Why does Starfield include so much food if it’s not very useful for healing? One theory is that a survival mode may have been planned but not implemented before launch. However, Bethesda’s tendency to include relatively useless food items in their games suggests that it’s more about enhancing the role-playing experience. These items allow players to immerse themselves in the game world, steal and eat food like NPCs, and even roleplay as a vegetarian or vegan character.

Despite the lack of usefulness, the inclusion of food items in Starfield provides modders with additional assets to create new content and enhance the game’s longevity. Ultimately, the sandwiches and other food items may not serve a practical purpose in terms of healing, but they contribute to the overall atmosphere and depth of the game.

