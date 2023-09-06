Starfield Potato Mode Mod: Sacrificing Visual Fidelity for Performance

In the world of PC gaming, Starfield is known for its demanding system requirements. Even at 1080p resolution, the game requires a powerful GPU and CPU to achieve smooth performance at maximum settings. However, when it comes to the recently announced Steam Deck, it seems that Starfield might be too much for the handheld gaming device to handle. Sacrificing visual fidelity and framerate seems to be the only way to have a playable experience on the Steam Deck, except for menu browsing.

Fortunately, modder BulwarkHD has come up with a solution: the Potato Mode mod. This mod intentionally aims to make Starfield look seriously ugly by replacing every texture in the game with its 128-bit equivalent. The end result is a game that resembles something released closer to the turn of the millennium. This mod is perfect for those who have low-end PCs with limited VRAM or are nostalgic for the graphics of older games like Morrowind.

While Potato Mode might still be too demanding for a literal potato to run, there could be an unexpected advantage to this mod. Given that Starfield’s performance on the Steam Deck is not up to par, using the Potato Mode mod might actually allow the game to run at a decent framerate, albeit with visuals reminiscent of a PSP game. The smaller screen of the Steam Deck might even make the low-quality visuals more bearable.

Installing the Potato Mode mod also provides an opportunity for some additional fun in Starfield. One player went so far as to fill their spaceship with thousands of potatoes, embracing the potato theme in every way possible. Boiling, mashing, and sticking them in the airlock became part of the player’s potato antics.

Overall, the Potato Mode mod offers a tradeoff between visual fidelity and performance in Starfield. It allows players with lower-end PCs and the Steam Deck to enjoy the game at a smoother framerate, albeit with significantly reduced graphical quality. Regardless, it adds a unique and entertaining twist to the Starfield experience by embracing the potato theme throughout the game.

Sources:

– Modder BulwarkHD’s Potato Mode mod for Starfield.