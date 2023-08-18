Starfield PC Version Doesn’t Support Nvidia DLSS, Only AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0

It has been discovered that the PC version of Starfield does not offer support for Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology. A user named Sebastian Castellanos searched through the game’s preload files and found no indication of DLSS or Intel’s XeSS. Instead, the only supersampling technology mentioned was AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2).

This finding might not come as a surprise, as AMD previously announced its partnership with Bethesda and declared itself “the exclusive PC partner for Starfield.” While it is still possible for a day one patch to introduce support for XeSS and DLSS, the current evidence suggests that FSR 2.0 will be the sole supersampling option available to PC players at launch.

Real-time image enhancement and upscaling technologies like DLSS and FSR have become crucial for PC gamers seeking optimal performance. These technologies enable higher graphical settings and frame rates by generating higher resolution images from lower resolutions.

Modder PureDark has already stated plans to introduce DLSS 3 support to Starfield once they gain early access to the game on September 1. However, DLSS 3 is only compatible with PCs equipped with Nvidia’s RTX 40-series graphics cards. In contrast, FSR is an open-source technology released by AMD in 2021 as a competitor to DLSS. It supports a wide range of hardware, including AMD, Nvidia (including older GeForce GTX 10-series GPUs), and Intel GPUs.

It remains to be seen how the absence of DLSS in the PC version of Starfield will be received by players. Bethesda and AMD may face backlash for their refusal to confirm whether they block rival GPU vendor technologies in their sponsored games. Regardless, PC players will have the option to utilize AMD’s FSR 2.0 for enhanced visuals in the highly anticipated space-faring RPG.

