Exploring New Game Plus in Starfield: A Fresh Start with Added Benefits

Starfield, the highly anticipated space adventure game, offers players the option to continue their journey even after completing the main story. At the end of the final mission, players have the choice to either continue exploring the universe or start a new game with added benefits in what is essentially a New Game Plus mode.

To access New Game Plus in Starfield, players need to reach the final mission called “One Giant Leap.” During this mission, players will be presented with a decision to either delay the end of the game and continue exploring, or complete the main story and enter New Game Plus. If players choose to delay the ending, they can return to it at any point while freely exploring the universe.

In New Game Plus, players will retain their experience points and level, as well as their skills and powers. However, they will lose all of their ships, cargo, money, weapons, and inventory. The main story missions can be skipped in New Game Plus, allowing players to focus on side quests and faction interactions.

One of the significant benefits of New Game Plus is the opportunity to collect artifacts and Powers. During the main mission, there is a limited number of artifacts and associated temples that players can discover. However, when the universe is reset, players will have a new set of artifacts and temples to explore, increasing the chances of obtaining better versions of Powers.

Additionally, in New Game Plus, players will receive a new spacesuit called the Starborn Spacesuit Astra, which boasts maximum damage resistance and environmental protection. The suit also comes with three perks: Bolstering, which grants increased resistance as health decreases; Resource hauler, allowing for more carrying capacity; and Sentinel, which reduces damage when standing still.

Players will also receive a Starborn Guardian ship, equipped with a cargo capacity of 1,045 kg, a 30 light-year jump distance, and strong weaponry. Although the ship is not customizable, it provides players with a reliable vessel for their continued journey.

In conclusion, Starfield’s New Game Plus mode offers players a fresh start with the added benefits of new collectibles, upgraded powers, and exclusive equipment. Whether players choose to delve into the main story or continue exploring the vast universe, Starfield provides an immersive and exciting experience that caters to both adventure and completionist players alike.

