Exploring the Familiar yet Alien City of New Atlantis in Starfield

In Bethesda Game Studios’ highly anticipated sci-fi action RPG, Starfield, players will have the opportunity to explore a vast array of planets. One of the first worlds they will encounter is Jemison, an Earth-like planet located in the Alpha Centauri system. Jemison is home to New Atlantis, the capital city of the United Colonies republic.

New Atlantis in Starfield is a shining metropolis that embodies the optimistic spirit of the game. The city is filled with midcentury modernist architecture, exotic acacia flat-top trees, and colorful flowing banners. Interestingly, the design of New Atlantis bears a striking resemblance to a real-life place: Walt Disney’s Epcot.

Epcot, which stands for “Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow,” was a visionary project conceived by Walt Disney in the 1960s. It aimed to create a planned, controlled community that showcased American industry, research, education, and culture. However, Disney’s vision for Epcot was never fully realized.

Instead, Epcot became a theme park dedicated to preserving the future-focused optimism of the original project. The most recognizable structure in Epcot is Spaceship Earth, a geodesic sphere co-designed by sci-fi writer Ray Bradbury.

Starfield’s New Atlantis mirrors the layout and aesthetic of Epcot. The city features glass structures, neon billboards, a monorail transit system, and public art installations that double as playgrounds. It captures the dream of a utopian future while also hinting at a complicated history through locations like The Well, an undercity built from the remnants of the colony ships that first landed on Jemison.

The juxtaposition of familiarity and alienness in New Atlantis makes it a captivating space. As players explore its streets and uncover its secrets, they will be transported to a better, yet imperfect world that draws inspiration from our own past.

