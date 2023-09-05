Controversy Surrounding Starfield Upscaling Mod

A modder responsible for creating a popular mod for the open-world sci-fi RPG, Starfield, has sparked controversy by locking their latest mod behind a paywall. The mod in question offers support for DLSS3, the latest version of Nvidia’s upscaling technology, but requires a $5 Patreon subscription to access.

Previously, the modder had released a free mod called “Starfield Upscaler” that replaced AMD’s FSR2 upscaling technology with DLSS and XeSS. This mod gained popularity and was downloaded by over 150,000 players. However, the new mod locked behind the paywall has reignited debates about the ethics of profiting off mods versus distributing them for free.

Adding to the controversy, the modder also implemented DRM in the form of an authenticator, which prevents players from accessing the mod without an active Patreon subscription. This move has led some in the PC gaming community to crack the mod and pirate it as a form of protest against paid mods with DRM.

In response to the paywall mod, other modders have attempted to create free alternatives that support DLSS3. One such mod by LukeFZ564 has been uploaded to NexusMods, although it initially had some bugs and crashes. However, these issues seem to have been resolved, and users are now expressing their gratitude to LukeFZ564 for providing a free alternative to the paid mod.

The controversy surrounding the Starfield upscaling mods highlights the ongoing debates within the modding community about the ethics of monetizing mods and the accessibility of modding tools. While some argue that creators should be compensated for their work, others believe that mods should remain freely available to enhance the gaming experience for all players.

Sources:

– The Verge

– IGN

Definitions:

– DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling): Nvidia’s proprietary upscaling technology that uses AI to improve graphics and performance in games.

– DRM (Digital Rights Management): Measures implemented to protect digital content from piracy and unauthorized use.

– Patreon: A platform that allows creators to receive recurring payments from patrons in exchange for exclusive content or other benefits.