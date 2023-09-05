Starfield: How to Get the Legendary Razorleaf Ship

Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated sci-fi open-world RPG, offers players a vast universe to explore with countless planets and star systems. To truly navigate the cosmos, you’ll need a powerful ship. While the starting ship, The Frontier, is sufficient, there is one ship that surpasses it in almost every way – The Razorleaf.

The Razorleaf is a legendary ship that can be obtained early on in the game, but it’s not an easy task. To acquire The Razorleaf, players must embark on the second mainline quest, “The Old Neighborhood.” This mission takes you on a tutorial-like mission to find a contact who possesses crucial information about an Artifact, which serves as the central plot point of Starfield’s galaxy-spanning story.

During your journey, you’ll visit Mars and Venus before reaching the Nova Galactic Staryard, a space station floating in space. Upon docking, you’ll find yourself amidst a firefight between two warring factions. Defeat your enemies and loot their bodies to find the “Secret Outpost!” note, triggering The Mantis side quest.

To find The Mantis and the Razorleaf, your next destination is the Denebola I-B moon in the Denebola star system. Be prepared for a challenging battle against enemies whose levels range from eight to 30. Clear out the outpost, solve a puzzle, fight some robots, and descend the outpost to collect your loot.

The Razorleaf is an exceptional ship with superior speed, lighter weight, and more fuel and health compared to The Frontier. It excels in dogfights and offers generous storage capacity. Additionally, the Razorleaf holds a legacy – it is the ship once piloted by The Mantis, a feared spacefarer who struck fear into the hearts of star explorers. If you’ve chosen the Wanted character trait, bounty hunters will dread encountering you in the Razorleaf.

Along with the ship, players can also obtain the legendary Mantis gear during the side quest. These pieces of equipment provide excellent stats and unique traits, such as setting enemies on fire or increasing carrying capacity.

Acquiring The Razorleaf and the Mantis gear is no easy feat, but the rewards are well worth the effort. These powerful items will greatly enhance your journey through the vast reaches of Starfield’s universe.

