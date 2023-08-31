Inventory Management in Starfield: A Challenging Task

Managing inventory in Starfield can be a tedious and cumbersome task for players. Unlike previous Bethesda RPGs such as Fallout: New Vegas or Fallout 4, where both the player’s inventory and the inventory of NPCs or storage units were displayed simultaneously, Starfield only shows one inventory at a time. This can make it difficult to trade, buy, sell, or transfer items, especially when your character is carrying too much weight.

When trading or interacting with NPCs, storage bins, or barters in Starfield, the player must toggle between their own inventory and the inventory of the other party. One end of the screen displays the player’s inventory or the inventory of the storage bin, NPC, or barter, while the other end of the screen either remains empty or shows an enlarged image of the highlighted item.

However, this inventory management system has been criticized for its inefficiency. According to IGN’s reviewer Dan Stapleton, inventory management in Starfield is shockingly bad and accounts for approximately 30% of the gameplay. Stapleton suggests that Bethesda should address this issue and improve the overall user experience.

Despite its flaws, inventory management in Starfield is something that can potentially be fixed with future updates or patches. Players can hope for a more streamlined and user-friendly system that allows for smoother trading, buying, and selling of items within the game.

In conclusion, the inventory management in Starfield can be a frustrating aspect of gameplay. The limitations of the current system make it challenging to efficiently manage items, trade with NPCs, and lighten the load when carrying too much. Players will have to navigate through toggling between inventories and the lack of an intuitive interface. Hopefully, Bethesda will address these issues and provide a more seamless inventory management experience for Starfield players.

