Starfield’s Early Access Success: Top-Selling Game on Xbox Live

The early access period for Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios’ highly anticipated space-themed RPG, is coming to an end as the base game prepares for its worldwide launch. And it seems that Xbox players, especially those subscribed to Game Pass, have been eagerly diving into the game during this early access period.

Microsoft’s ‘Premium Edition Upgrade’ for Starfield, designed specifically for Game Pass players who want to play ahead of the official launch, has become the top-selling ‘game’ on Xbox Live in both the UK and the US. In the UK, the full premium edition, priced at £100, is holding the number 2 spot, while in the US, it claims the number 3 position.

What is surprising is that Starfield’s early access success is not limited to digital sales alone. In the UK, the Premium Edition Upgrade has secured the number 7 spot in the boxed sales charts, even though it is essentially a code-in-a-box DLC rather than a full game release.

This accomplishment has impressed many, as Christopher Dring, a journalist at GamesIndustry.biz, noted on Twitter that Starfield’s Premium Edition Upgrade has made it into the Top Ten in the UK physical charts. He further commented that it is remarkable for a code-in-a-box DLC that simply unlocks the game a few days early for Game Pass subscribers.

For those who have yet to experience Starfield’s early access, the standard edition will be available on Xbox Game Pass starting September 6. Judging by the number of concurrent players on Steam, it is safe to assume that many Pure Xbox readers will be immersing themselves in this new RPG from Xbox this week.

If you have already played Starfield during the early access period, share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!

