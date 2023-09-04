Starfield Modders Bring DLSS to the Game

A modder named PureDark has released a DLSS mod for the highly anticipated game Starfield. The mod adds DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, which is an advanced upscaling technique developed by Nvidia, to improve the visual quality of the game. Bethesda, the game’s developer, had originally opted to use AMD FSR 2, another upscaling technology, in Starfield instead of DLSS.

This DLSS mod for Starfield is an addition to PureDark’s previous work on bringing DLSS and FSR to Skyrim. The mod has been tested and has shown noticeable visual improvements on RTX graphics cards while also maintaining the smooth performance provided by FSR. However, the mod has been involved in a controversy due to PureDark’s decision to make the DLSS mod exclusive to his Patreon backers and include copy protection software to prevent non-subscribers from using it.

This decision has sparked debates about paid mods, as it is reminiscent of Valve and Bethesda’s failed attempt to introduce paid mods for Skyrim. Furthermore, the copy protection software has already been cracked, leading to the availability of pirated versions of the mod. Despite this controversy, the DLSS mod has received positive feedback for its visual enhancements on RTX GPUs.

The DLSS mod provides sharper and smoother visuals in Starfield, with better anti-aliasing and more fluid motion compared to AMD FSR 2. It also offers cleaner shadows and less jagged edges in detailed images. While DLSS 3, the latest version of the technology, remains behind a paywall, this upscaling-only mod is still considered a highlight among Starfield’s modding community.

In addition to the DLSS mod, there are other notable mods for Starfield, such as BetterHud, that enhance the overall gameplay experience. For those interested in technical tips, guides on changing Starfield’s FOV and useful console commands have been created by Ollie, a member of the modding community.

Source: Rock Paper Shotgun