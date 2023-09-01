Starfield PC Version Doesn’t Support Nvidia DLSS Upscaling, but Modders Have a Solution

Starfield, the highly anticipated open-world RPG from Bethesda, was released on PC on September 1st as part of its Deluxe Edition early access perk. However, players quickly discovered that the game did not support Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology for improved resolution and performance. This was not surprising to many, as Bethesda had recently announced an exclusive partnership with rival chip maker AMD. Luckily, modders have already found a solution.

The game’s settings menu currently only offers support for AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution feature, specifically FSR2. This means that players with Intel or Nvidia graphics cards that use different upscaling algorithms are unable to take advantage of DLSS. AMD gaming chief Frank Azor stated that the studio could support DLSS if they wanted to, showing that it was not a requirement for their partnership with Bethesda.

However, a mod called “Starfield Upscaler” was quickly uploaded to the NexusMods website following the game’s release. This mod allows players to replace FSR2 with DLSS or another upscaling technology called XESS. While there have been reports of bugs and issues with getting preferred upscaling tech to work, the mod is a good starting point and will likely be refined in the future.

Bethesda’s exclusive partnership with AMD sparked controversy due to the chip company’s history of locking out competitors’ features. PC gaming is supposed to offer players the freedom to choose their preferred hardware, unlike consoles where fans are restricted to the manufacturer’s ecosystem. Thankfully, the modding community continues to provide solutions, and DLSS support for Starfield is just the beginning.

With the long history of mods for games like Skyrim and Fallout 4, it is clear that the possibilities for enhancing Starfield are endless. As players continue to explore the game’s expansive galaxy, it is likely that more mods will be developed to further enhance the gaming experience.

