CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Starfield PC Version Doesn’t Support Nvidia DLSS Upscaling, but Modders Have a Solution

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 1, 2023
Starfield PC Version Doesn’t Support Nvidia DLSS Upscaling, but Modders Have a Solution

Starfield, the highly anticipated open-world RPG from Bethesda, was released on PC on September 1st as part of its Deluxe Edition early access perk. However, players quickly discovered that the game did not support Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology for improved resolution and performance. This was not surprising to many, as Bethesda had recently announced an exclusive partnership with rival chip maker AMD. Luckily, modders have already found a solution.

The game’s settings menu currently only offers support for AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution feature, specifically FSR2. This means that players with Intel or Nvidia graphics cards that use different upscaling algorithms are unable to take advantage of DLSS. AMD gaming chief Frank Azor stated that the studio could support DLSS if they wanted to, showing that it was not a requirement for their partnership with Bethesda.

However, a mod called “Starfield Upscaler” was quickly uploaded to the NexusMods website following the game’s release. This mod allows players to replace FSR2 with DLSS or another upscaling technology called XESS. While there have been reports of bugs and issues with getting preferred upscaling tech to work, the mod is a good starting point and will likely be refined in the future.

Bethesda’s exclusive partnership with AMD sparked controversy due to the chip company’s history of locking out competitors’ features. PC gaming is supposed to offer players the freedom to choose their preferred hardware, unlike consoles where fans are restricted to the manufacturer’s ecosystem. Thankfully, the modding community continues to provide solutions, and DLSS support for Starfield is just the beginning.

With the long history of mods for games like Skyrim and Fallout 4, it is clear that the possibilities for enhancing Starfield are endless. As players continue to explore the game’s expansive galaxy, it is likely that more mods will be developed to further enhance the gaming experience.

Sources:
– IGN
– The Verge

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Samsara: Revolutionizing Fleet Management and Industrial Operations with IoT

Sep 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

CBS Detroit Digital Brief for September 1, 2023

Sep 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

New YouTube Music Redesign Adds Comments to Now Playing

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

Samsara: Revolutionizing Fleet Management and Industrial Operations with IoT

Sep 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

India to Launch Maiden Space-based Solar Observatory on September 2

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

CBS Detroit Digital Brief for September 1, 2023

Sep 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Astrophysicists Find Evidence of Earth-like Planet in the Kuiper Belt

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments